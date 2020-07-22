War memorial reopens after months-long closure over coronavirus

Go to Contents
09:44 July 22, 2020

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's national war memorial reopened Wednesday after having been closed for two months due to new coronavirus concerns.

The War Memorial of Korea in central Seoul is among dozens of public facilities that reopened this week as local COVID-19 infections showed signs of easing.

Visitors must wear face masks and check temperatures before entering the museum. Prior booking is mandatory and all visitors have to register via a quick response (QR) code verification system to enter the building, the museum said.

At the memorial, a special exhibition on the 1950-53 Korean War, "Beyond, there were the People," is currently underway. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the conflict.

This photo, provided by the War Memorial of Korea, shows a special exhibition on the 1950-53 Korean War. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the conflict. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

