Dolby Laboratories opens premium cinema in S. Korea
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Dolby Laboratories Inc., a U.S.-based audio and imaging technology giant, on Wednesday opened its premium cinema in South Korea in partnership with local multiplex operator Megabox.
South Korea's first Dolby Cinema will be at the Megabox COEX branch in southern Seoul, one of the biggest movie theaters in the country.
Dolby Cinema is a premium cinema that best utilizes Dolby Laboratories' latest technologies, such as Dolby Vision, a dual 4K laser projection system, and Dolby Atmos, an advanced surround sound technology, to deliver better viewing experience to moviegoers.
The U.S. company has so far launched more than 250 Dolby Cinemas in 13 countries.
The first Dolby Cinema in South Korea will have 378 seats and will charge 17,000 won (US$14) for 2D movies.
Dolby Laboratories and Megabox said they will open the country's second Dolby Cinema in September at Megabox's movie theater in Anseong, south of Seoul. The two sides plan to open more Dolby Cinemas in the country in the future.
