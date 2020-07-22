Go to Contents
LG International Q2 net income down 79.2 pct. to 21.1 bln won

14:01 July 22, 2020

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- LG International Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 21.1 billion won (US$ 17.7 million), down 79.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 30.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 50.6 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 11.8 percent to 2.3 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
