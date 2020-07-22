Samsung to give record incentive payments to local chip biz partners
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it plans to give record incentive payments to its local chip business partners following strong performance in its semiconductor business amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Samsung said it will hand out 36.53 billion won (US$30 million) to 23,000 workers of 297 vendors in South Korea on Friday for their achievements in productivity and safety in the first six months of the year.
It will be the largest incentive payments in terms of amount and the number of recipients.
Samsung's chip business has been anchoring the company's overall performance amid the pandemic as the rise of the stay-at-home economy boosted demand for server chips.
Since 2010, Samsung has provided a total of 380 billion won in incentive payments to its local partners and suppliers to help the industry's growth.
