(Yonhap Interview) In 'If I Had Your Face,' Frances Cha hopes to provide context of choices frowned on in S. Korea

"The dilemma I had was keeping the relationship markers, such as 'oppa' (older brother or male acquaintance of a female) and 'unni' (older sister or female acquaintance of a female) which are so important to Korean relationships and embedded in every conversation," Cha explained.

She ended up cutting out much of the "unni" and "oppa" terms after reading a novel set in a different country and language. Cha said the relationship markers in that book left her confused and disengaged from the story.