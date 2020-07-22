LG Innotek shifts to profits in Q2
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 7.6 billion won (US$ 6.4 million), shifting from a loss of 5.2 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 42.9 billion won, up 128.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 1.2 percent to 1.53 trillion won.
The operating profit was 3.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
