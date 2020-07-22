(LEAD) LG Innotek swings to black on increased sales
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co., a major electronics components maker in South Korea, said Wednesday it swung to the black in the second quarter from a year earlier on increased sales of its main products and reduced debts.
The company reported a net profit of 7.6 billion won (US$ 6.4 million) in the second quarter of the year, shifting from a loss of 5.2 billion won a year ago.
Operating income for the April-June period was 42.9 billion won, up 128.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 1.2 percent to 1.53 trillion won over the cited period.
LG Innotek said the sales increase at its optical solutions business, which makes camera modules, and substrates business helped improve its performance amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Revenue from its optical solutions unit jumped 12 percent on-year to 929.6 billion won, while that of its substrates business increased 7 percent on-year to 295.7 billion won.
However, its automotive components unit suffered a 12 percent on-year decline in sales at 233 billion won in the second quarter of the year due to a global slump in the auto industry.
LG Innotek said decreased borrowings also improved its bottom line. Its debt totaled 1.8 trillion won in the second quarter of the year, down 200 billion won from a year earlier.
Meanwhile, the company said it will invest 127.4 billion won by the end of June 2021 to expand the production of its package substrates for mobile communication devices at its plant in Gumi, some 260 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Package substrate is a board of fine circuit that transmits a semiconductor's electrical signals to the mainboard.
