BOK to end 'unlimited' repo operations this month
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) on Wednesday said it will end its repurchase agreement operations aimed at injecting additional funds into the financial market reeling from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The special program was launched in April, under which the South Korean central bank offered to purchase an "unlimited" amount of bonds from local financial firms. The program was initially designed to be run for three months and was extended by a month into July.
"The Bank of Korea plans to terminate the repo program at the end of July, considering improved market liquidity conditions and reduced demands," it said in a press release.
In case market conditions for financing worsen or market volatility expands, the BOK plans to actively supply additional liquidity to the market by either resuming the special repo operations or through irregular repo operations, it said.
Worsening economic conditions earlier forced businesses here to boost their borrowing.
Non-financial firms in South Korea took out an additional 27.9 trillion won (US$23.3 billion) in bank loans in April alone, followed by a 16 trillion-won net increase in May.
With BOK support for direct financing, they sharply cut their fresh loans to a net 1.5 trillion-won increase in June, according to earlier reports.
To further support local businesses, the BOK is set to launch a separate program, together with policy lender KDB, to purchase up to 10 trillion won in bonds or commercial papers from firms with subprime credit ratings.
