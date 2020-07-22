13 more USFK-affiliated Americans test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- A dozen more American service members and one dependant tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arrival in South Korea, the U.S. Forces Korea said Wednesday.
Two service personnel arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on U.S. government-chartered flights from their home country on July 8 and 20. Ten service members and one dependent arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, from the United States on separate commercial flights on July 8, 9 and 19, it added.
Two of them tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine. One individual who initially tested negative on his first test later developed symptoms and retested positive.
The remaining 10 initially tested negative on their first test but tested positive on the second mandatory test required to exit quarantine, the military noted.
"All individuals were transferred to an isolation facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases on Camp Humphreys upon testing positive. Thorough cleaning of all transportation assets and quarantine rooms has been completed," USFK said in a statement.
The latest COVID-19 cases brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 111. Of them, 75 were reported in July and all of them were newly arriving service members, dependents and others.
All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo the virus test and are quarantined for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.
South Korea has been working hard to prevent the possible spread of the virus from overseas as it has seen a surge in imported cases in recent weeks.
On Wednesday, South Korea added 63 more COVID-19 patients. Of them, 29 were local infections and 34 were imported cases, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The country's total caseload came to 13,879.
