SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- Superrich to pay more taxes, retail investors to pay less (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't to raise income tax rate on people who earn more than 1 billion won in annual wages to 45 percent from the current rate of 42 percent (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. orders shutdown of Chinese consulate in Houston (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- U.S. orders closure of Chinese consulate in Houston, China vows to sternly retaliate (Hankyoreh)
-- U.S., China engaged in tit-for-tat over closure of consulate; clash of extreme diplomacy (Hankook Ilbo)
English-language dailies
-- Cheong Wa Dae seeks breakthrough with reshuffle (Korea Times)
-- S. Korea revises tax rules to respond to post-coronavirus economy (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't blinks on stock profit tax (Korea JoongAng Daily)
