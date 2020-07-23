(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 23)

All of the victims were discovered on this basement floor where the fire started after an explosion in a truck that was loading frozen processed foods. It was not immediately known what caused the fire at the nine-story building with five underground floors. But it's certain that this fire is another manmade disaster caused by our deep-seated evil practice of putting profits ahead of human lives, speed above accuracy and a basic ignorance of (or lack of attention to) safety practices. And all this is in parallel to the government's irresponsibly lax supervisory controls.