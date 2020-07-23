Doubleugames Q2 net profit up 48.1 pct. to 44.2 bln won
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Doubleugames Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 44.2 billion won (US$ 37 million), up 48.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 59.3 billion won, up 47 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 45.3 percent to 188.8 billion won.
The operating profit was 5.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)