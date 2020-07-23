Go to Contents
SK Hynix Q2 net income up 135.4 pct. to 1.26 tln won

08:22 July 23, 2020

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- SK Hynix Inc. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 1.26 trillion won (US$ 1.1 billion), up 135.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 205.3 percent on-year to 1.94 trillion won. Sales increased 33.4 percent to 8.6 trillion won.

The operating profit was 7.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
