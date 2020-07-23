S. Korea sends two military planes to bring home nearly 300 citizens
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday sent two military planes to bring home nearly 300 citizens from coronavirus-hit Iraq, officials said, with their return set for the following day.
The KC-330 air refueling tankers took off from an Air Force base in Gimhae, 450 kilometers south of Seoul, at 7 a.m. The planes, which are set to carry 297 people, mostly workers in Iraq, are expected to arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Friday morning.
The government included two military medical staff members and two quarantine officials on its evacuation support team, officials said.
Upon their return to Korea, workers with signs of symptoms will take COVID-19 tests at the airport, while those with no symptoms will undergo the tests after moving to temporary accommodations.
Those who test positive will be sent to medical facilities, while those with negative results will be put into quarantine at designated facilities for two weeks, the length of the virus' incubation period, officials said.
Since February, the government has provided chartered evacuation flights to bring back citizens from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Japan, Iran, Peru and Ethiopia.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)