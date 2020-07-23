Go to Contents
European sales of Samsung Bioepis' 3 biosimilars up 9 pct in H1

09:21 July 23, 2020

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean drugmaker Samsung Bioepis Co. said Thursday its three biosimilar products logged more than US$390 million in sales in Europe during the first half of the year.

Combined sales of the three autoimmune biosimilars -- Benepali, Flixabi and Imraldi -- came to $390.4 million in the January-June period, up 9 percent from the same period a year earlier, the company said.

This photo provided by Samsung Bioepis Co. on July 23, 2020, shows three of the company's biosimilars -- Benepali, Imraldi and Flixabi. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The company cited a second-quarter earnings report of its U.S. partner Biogen. Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Samsung Biologics -- a biopharmaceutical unit of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group -- and Biogen.

The second-quarter sales of Samsung Bioepis dipped 7 percent on-year mainly due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Biogen said sales of Benepali, a biosimilar based on Enbrel developed by U.S.-based Amgen Inc., reached $239 million for the first half of the year. The drug is used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

The company said sales of Flixabi, used to relieve rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, came to $44 million during the cited period. The drug was originally developed by Janssen Pharmaceutical.

Sales of Imraldi, a copy of Humira by AbbVie Inc., came to $106.4 million. The drug is used to combat various immune diseases.

In Europe, Samsung Bioepis sells three biosimilars in addition to the breast cancer biosimilar Ontruzant that references Switzerland-based Roche Holding's Herceptin, also known as Trastuzumab.

Global health care company MSD, which is responsible for marketing and distributing Ontruzant in Europe, does not release revenues of individual products.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

