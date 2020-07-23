S. Korea awards American students prize for voluntary work at Korean War memorial
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea awarded a prize to three American students for their voluntary work at a Korean War memorial park in the United States, the veterans affairs ministry said Thursday.
The students -- Yuri Jang, Alex Malfregeot and Daniel Shin -- visited the Korean War Memorial in Pittsburgh every week for about two years for voluntary work, such as cleaning. They also launched diverse community work, such as sending letters to the 1950-53 Korean War veterans, according to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs (MPVA).
"Although I don't have family relatives who served in the Korean War, I wanted to contribute to the cause of honoring the Korean War veterans by cleaning the Memorial after I heard stories about the veterans," Malfregeot, 18, was quoted as saying by the ministry.
The Korean Embassy in the U.S. will present the prize, rather than inviting them to South Korea, due to the COVID-19 situation, according to the ministry.
"This is to express gratitude for their outstanding work and to draw further attention to the Korean War and UN veterans among future generations," the ministry said in a release.
This year marks the 70th anniversary of the three-year war, and the South Korean government has launched diverse related projects.
