Seoul stocks extend losses on GDP slump, Sino-U.S. risk
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares extended losses late Thursday morning, as investor sentiment weakened over the country's worst economic slowdown in two decades and growing U.S.-China tensions.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 15.32 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,213.34 as of 11:20 a.m.
Investor sentiment weakened as South Korea's real gross domestic product (GDP) in the April-June period shrank 2.9 percent from the same period last year, underperforming the central bank's earlier projection of 2 percent on-year contraction.
The figure marks the slowest quarterly growth since a 3.8 percent on-year retreat in the last three months of 1998 during the Asian Financial Crisis.
Escalating tensions between South Korea's two largest trade partners also fueled the market anxiety.
The United States toughened punitive measures against China, the latest being the request to close the Chinese consulate in Houston. China vowed to strike back if the order is not reversed.
Most large caps traded lower in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.28 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shedding 0.6 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics dropped 0.38 percent, and Celltrion slid 0.31 percent.
The country's largest automaker Hyundai Motor remained flat, while top steelmaker POSCO retreated 1.77 percent.
Among gainers, internet giant Naver jumped 4.63 percent, with its rival Kakao adding 2.67 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,197.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.45 won from the previous session's close.
