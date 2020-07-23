(LEAD) Hyundai Motor Q2 net more than halves amid pandemic
(ATTN: REWRITES throughout; ADDS photo)
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday reported a 62 percent decline in second-quarter net profit due to the new coronavirus outbreak, though its performance was better than expected.
Net profit for the three months that ended in June fell to 377.27 billion won from 999.30 billion won in the same period of last year, the company said in a statement. The net result is far higher than the median market consensus of 176 billion won.
Robust sales of new models, including the G80 sedan and GV80 sport-utility vehicle sold under Hyundai's independent Genesis brand, in the domestic market helped offset weak overseas sales in the second quarter, the statement said.
A cut in consumption taxes also helped Hyundai's quarterly bottomline, it said.
Shares in Hyundai Motor jumped 3.8 percent to 122,000 won, outperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.5 percent loss as of 2:15 p.m.
Analysts said Hyundai fared better than its global rivals, such as Daimler AG which posted an operating loss of 1.68 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in the April-June period amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Operating profit fell 52 percent to 590.32 billion won in the June quarter from 1.24 trillion won a year earlier. Sales were also down 19 percent to 21.86 trillion won from 26.97 trillion won during the same period, it said.
From January to June, net profit declined 52 percent to 929.95 billion won from 1.95 trillion won in the year-ago period, the statement said.
Operating profit fell 30 percent to 1.45 trillion won from 2.06 trillion won over the cited period. Sales fell 7.4 percent to 47.18 trillion from 50.95 trillion won, it said.
Hyundai suspended most of its overseas plants from March amid virus fears. All of its overseas plants returned to operations early in May, though not in full production. Production in its domestic plants has yet to get fully back on track.
To revive sales, Hyundai plans to launch the G70 sedan and aims to begin sales of the GV80 SUV in the North American markets later this year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)