(2nd LD) Hyundai Q2 net more than halves on COVID-19 impact
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday its second-quarter net profit plummeted 62 percent on-year due to the new coronavirus outbreak, with its strong performance in the domestic market eclipsed by a slump in overseas markets.
Net profit for the three months that ended in June fell to 377.27 billion won (US$315 million) from 999.30 billion won in the same period of last year, the company said in a statement. The net result far exceeded the 176 billion won median forecast of local brokerages.
"Robust sales of new models in the domestic market and a reduction in individual consumption taxes helped offset weak overseas sales in the second quarter," Hyundai Motor Vice President Lee Dong-heun in charge of the carmaker's global market research group said in a webcast.
The new high-margin models include Hyundai's Grandeur sedan, the G80 sedan and GV80 sport utility vehicle sold under Hyundai's independent Genesis brand.
The executive said the global automobile market will be able to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023, as the COVID-19 virus is still spreading in major markets, such as the United States and developing countries like India.
"We will focus on boosting sales of new models, like the high-end G80 sedan and the GV80 SUV, through online shopping channels in the U.S. market," Senior Vice President Kim Sang-hyun in charge of Hyundai's finance and accounting division said.
On Thursday, Hyundai Motor jumped 5.1 percent to 124,500 won, outperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.6 percent loss.
Analysts said the stock prices reflected the fact Hyundai fared better than its global rivals, such as Daimler AG, which posted an operating loss of 1.68 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in the June quarter amid the pandemic.
"Faced with the same crisis, Hyundai definitely performed better than most of its bigger rivals in the past quarter," said Kim Jin-woo, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities Co. "Its new platforms and more Genesis models will help it cut costs further and improve its product mix in the next one to two years."
Hyundai suspended most of its overseas plants from March amid virus fears. All of its overseas plants returned to operations early in May, though not in full production. Production at its domestic plants has yet to get fully back on track.
To revive sales, Hyundai plans to launch the upgraded G70 sedan and the GV70 SUV in the domestic market later this year while aiming to begin sales of the GV80 SUV in the North American markets within this year.
Operating profit fell 52 percent to 590.32 billion won in the June quarter from 1.24 trillion won a year earlier. Sales were also down 19 percent to 21.86 trillion won from 26.97 trillion won during the same period, it said.
From January to June, net profit declined 52 percent to 929.95 billion won from 1.95 trillion won in the year-ago period, the statement said.
Operating profit fell 30 percent to 1.45 trillion won in the first six months from 2.06 trillion won a year ago. Sales fell 7.4 percent to 47.18 trillion from 50.95 trillion won.
