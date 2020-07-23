Go to Contents
Number of beef cattle in S. Korea hits new high in Q2

14:19 July 23, 2020

SEJONG, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The number of beef cattle in South Korea hit a record high in the second quarter of the year amid rising beef prices, government data showed Thursday.

There were 3.33 million beef cattle, including Korean-bread cattle known as "hanwoo," in the country as of June 1, up 2.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the data by Statistics Korea.

It marks the largest-ever tally since the statistical agency began tracking related data in 1986.

The second-quarter increase was attributed to a steady rise in beef prices that prompted more farmers to grow beef cattle.

The data also showed the number of milk cows in the country gaining 1.3 percent on-year to 406,000 head in the April-June period.

In contrast, the number of pigs fell 2 percent on-year to 11.09 million in the second quarter, hit by outbreaks of African swine fever during the third and fourth quarters of last year.

This undated file photo shows beef on display at a large discount store in Seoul. (Yonhap)


