3 ex-S. Korean players added to FIFA Century Club
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Three South Koreans have been newly added to an exclusive FIFA list for players with at least 100 international appearances for their country.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Kim Ho-kon, Cho Young-jeung and Park Sung-wha have joined the FIFA Century Club with 117, 102 and 101 matches, respectively.
It's reserved for players who have hit the century mark in their international matches. South Korea now boasts 13 members in the club, tied for fourth most with Spain and Estonia.
The United States and Saudi Arabia are tied at the top with 17 members.
Kim, Cho and Park, who represented the country in the 1970s and 1980s, had initially fallen short, but the KFA recently dug into its database and recovered some of the lost records from those years.
As a result, the KFA came up with several extra matches and sent them to FIFA in early June. Based on those findings, FIFA added Kim, Cho and Park to the Century Club.
However, the international governing body left out two other South Koreans, Huh Jung-moo and Cho Kwang-rae, despite the KFA's assertion that they had each appeared in 103 and 100 matches.
The KFA's counting included appearances in Olympic qualifying matches: 12 for Huh and six for Cho. However, FIFA informed the KFA that only the Olympic matches up to the 1948 competition in London would count toward the "A" international matches.
The KFA had also included Olympic appearances for the three who made the club. FIFA excluded those matches from consideration, but the three still had enough for the list.
Meanwhile, the KFA's recent research also added 11 matches for Cha Bum-kun, who's now credited with 130 caps.
Former captain Hong Myung-bo leads all South Koreans with 136 caps. Among active players, Lee Dong-gook leads the way with 104 matches.
Another ex-captain, Ki Sung-yueng, remains active at the club level, but he retired from international play in 2019 after his 110th appearance.
