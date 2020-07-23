Go to Contents
16 new COVID-19 cases linked to Seoul church

15:08 July 23, 2020

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Sixteen new coronavirus virus cases have been identified in relation to a Protestant church in Seoul, officials said Thursday.

The infections, tallied at 2 p.m., traced to Sarang Church in the eastern Seoul ward of Songpa, according to officials.

An infection was first identified Monday. Details on when the additional infections occurred were not immediately available.

The ward office said it has so far tested 136 people who visited the church between July 1-20. Eleven of them have tested positive.

This July 22, 2020, photo shows health workers testing a visitor for the new coronavirus at a local community screening center in the southeastern Seoul ward of Songpa. (Yonhap)

