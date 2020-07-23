Go to Contents
FM to hold talks with Hungarian counterpart next week

15:32 July 23, 2020

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will meet with her Hungarian counterpart in Seoul next week for talks about bilateral cooperation and other issues, her office said Thursday.

The meeting with Peter Szijjarto, slated for Monday, will include "discussions on bilateral cooperation under the COVID-19 pandemic and other topics of mutual interest," ministry spokesperson Kim In-chul told a press briefing.

Szijjarto and his delegation are expected to be exempt from coronavirus testing upon submitting virus test results taken prior to their departure for Seoul, a ministry official said.

It will mark the second in-person meeting taking place between Kang and a foreign counterpart since the coronavirus outbreak has put constraints on physical diplomatic talks. Kang held her first face-to-face talks with UAE's foreign minister, earlier this month.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R) shakes hands with her Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, ahead of their talks in Seoul on Dec. 12, 2019, in this photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)(END)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

