Kia Motors Q2 net profit down 100 pct. to 126.3 mln won
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 126.3 million won (US$ 0.1 million), down 100 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 145.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 533.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 21.6 percent to 11.36 trillion won.
The operating profit was 591.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)