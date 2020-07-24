(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 24)
Reshuffle for revamp
Change should include members of Cabinet
The presidential secretaries are expected to undergo a lineup change as soon as next week, with approval ratings for President Moon Jae-in marking in the 40-percent range and the economy sliding into recession. Whether it will be a shake-up or a genuine reshuffle that sends a reassuring message about the administration's handling of housing and tax issues, we will have to see.
But it's one of the latest actions by the President responding fast to stem out any embers of controversy that could flare into crisis. The presidential office estimates the number of changing secretaries at around 10. It is expected that senior secretary for political affairs Kang Ki-jung will be replaced to improve cooperation with the opposition parties, as will senior secretary for civic and social affairs Kim Geo-sung.
Chief of staff Noh Young-min, who sold off his two apartments, after controversy first for selling one apartment in the local city of Cheongju, is likely to be retained. Kim Jo-won, senior secretary for civil affairs who owns two apartments in Seoul, reportedly decided to sell one, and may well be retained. It is questionable whether the number of homes should be a standard for replacements but the chief executive needs troops that will align to his policy stance of stabilizing housing prices.
Some changes at the National Security Office including its first deputy director, Kim You-geun, is under consideration. The President should heed to changing international dynamics over merely narrowly focusing on the Korean peace initiative.
Some are questioning the relevancy of retaining the economic team when their performance has been chaotic and confusing including chief of staff for policy Kim Sang-jo.
With less than two years left in the President's tenure, the timing of a pending reshuffle is relevant to give his administration a shot in the arm. Statistics out Thursday for the second quarter showed that Korean Inc. contracted 3.3 percent, a worst performance since 1997. Other than angering would-be home buyers, the red-hot housing markets threatens to deepen economic inequality.
Constituents are also responding with heightened sensitivity to how the administration and political parties are handling issues related to diversity and inclusion. The ruling bloc's response to the apparent suicide of the former Seoul mayor amid an alleged sexual harassment complaint filed was not reassuring to many.
These are some of the backdrop to increasing calls on the President to reshuffle Cabinet members, in particular those who have been in their posts since the beginning of the administration. They include the foreign, health and land ministers.
The reshuffle prerogative is the chief executive's, no doubt. He would nevertheless do well to consider appointing figures from the opposition camp, and also the "next generation" of liberal experts or politicians in the reshuffles.
(END)