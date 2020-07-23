Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Cheong Wa Dae #sexual abuse

Cheong Wa Dae issues message of comfort for late mayor's alleged sexual abuse victim

18:25 July 23, 2020

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Moon Jae-in broke its silence Thursday about the politically sensitive issue related to the allegations that late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon sexually harassed a former secretary, conveying a message of comfort to the victim.

"We offer words of comfort to the victim," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said at a press briefing when asked about the presidential office's position on the matter.

Park was found dead earlier this month after his former secretary filed a sexual harassment complaint with police against him. In his suicide note, Park wrote he feels sorry to "everyone" but did not mention the accusations.

Cheong Wa Dae's statement came a day after the accuser, who remains anonymous, openly demanded through her lawyer that relevant authorities conduct a thorough probe into her suffering "in accordance with a legitimate and reasonable procedure."

Kang said Cheong Wa Dae maintains a "firm stance" against any sexual misconduct by senior civil servants and the position that protecting victims should be a top priority.

He added that Cheong Wa Dae would wait for the results of the ongoing investigation to detail its position on the case.

Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok issues a statement, in this file photo. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK