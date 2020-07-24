Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korean economy's 'reverse growth' pace faster than expected (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party-controlled National Assembly not properly working yet (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea's economy contracts 3.3 pct in Q2, worst since Asian financial crisis (Donga llbo)

-- Corona economy panic tantamount to financial crisis in late 1990s (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Trump hints at additional close of Chinese diplomatic missions, Beijing threatens retaliation (Segye Times)

-- 'Uncontrollable' housing prices continue to soar (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korean economy's 'reverse growth' shock, it contracts 3.3 pct in Q2 (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Umbrella union KCTU votes against labor agreement with gov't, business (Hankyoreh)

-- Ruling party leader agrees on 'relocation of administrative capital' but says it requires constitutional revision (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korean economy contracts 3.3 pct in Q2, worst since Asian financial crisis (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Medical school admissions to be tentatively expanded, 4,000 more students to be selected over 10 years (Korea Economic Daily)

