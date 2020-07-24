Samsung SDS Q2 net profit down 24.7 pct. to 145.8 bln won
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 145.8 billion won (US$ 121.8 million), down 24.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 196.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 258.7 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 7.5 percent to 2.56 trillion won.
The operating profit was 2.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
