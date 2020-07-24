Greater Seoul dogged by cluster infections, daily imported cases in double digits for month
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new daily virus cases fell back to below 50 on Friday, but the country may report more infection cases coming in from overseas down the road as around 300 nationals are set to arrive here from virus-hit Iraq.
The country identified 41 new cases, raising the total caseload to 13,979, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Of the newly added cases, 28 were local infections, most of which were reported in the Seoul metropolitan area.
New virus cases reached 59 on Thursday due to the rising number of cases traced to a nursing home in Seoul, a front-line military base, and churches. The country also reported 63 cases on Wednesday, after falling below 30 for the first time in around three weeks on Monday.
Of the locally transmitted cases reported Friday, 19 were from Seoul.
A nursing home in western Seoul reported five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total number of related cases to 20.
A church located in southern Seoul reported 16 new infections, as its members did not follow social distancing guidelines that banned gatherings other than regular worship services. South Korea plans to lift the ban, imposed earlier this month, later in the day.
Gyeonggi Province, surrounding the capital city, reported five new infections.
Health authorities said at least 17 cases were traced to an Army unit in Pocheon, some 45 kilometers north of Seoul, as of Thursday.
South Korea said it has been carrying out COVID-19 tests on all new military recruits, and the group infections were traced to an outside instructor who visited the base.
Gwangju, located 330 kilometers southwest of Seoul, added two new cases.
Imported cases are also showing no signs of a letup, increasing by daily double-digit figures for nearly a month.
The recent increase also came as South Korean workers returned home from virus-hit nations, such as Iraq. There were infections on Russian ships docked in the southeastern port city of Busan, while some U.S. military officials stationed here also tested positive.
Imported cases may grow further as more South Korean nationals from Iraq returned home Friday. They will be put under a two-week quarantine.
Among the first batch of 105 South Korean workers who arrived here from Iraq on July 15, 45 tested positive for the virus.
The country's death toll came to 298, up one from the previous day, according to the KCDC.
The number of patients fully cured of the virus reached 12,817, up 59 from Thursday.
colin@yna.co.kr
