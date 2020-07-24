(LEAD) S-Oil Q2 operating losses widen on decreased cracking margins
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp., a major oil refiner operating in South Korea, said Friday that its operating losses widened in the second quarter from a year earlier due to decreased cracking margins.
Operating losses widened to 164 billion won (US$136.7 million) in the April-June period from 90.5 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company said decreased cracking margins caused by the coronavirus pandemic are to blame for the widened operating losses.
Still, the company's net losses narrowed to 66.8 billion won in the second quarter from 147.4 billion from the same period last year due to currency-related gains.
Sales fell 44.8 percent on-year to 3.45 trillion won from 6.25 trillion won over the cited period due to lower oil prices.
S-Oil said it expects cracking margins to improve in the third quarter due to growing demand following eased restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company, is currently the largest shareholder of S-Oil, with a 63.41 percent stake.
