LG Electronics launches 48-inch OLED TV in S. Korea
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Friday its 48-inch OLED TV will hit store shelves in South Korea following the product's successful overseas launch.
LG's 48CX OLED TV, which will become available Saturday, is priced at 1.89 million won (US$1,570).
The 48-inch TV was released in European countries and Japan last month. In some markets, the TV was sold out in the first week of its launch.
LG said it expects the product to create demand for premium midsize TVs, adding that the 48CX OLED TV will be a good option for those who are seeking to buy second TVs for their homes or gaming screens.
LG said the TV offers vivid, sharper 4K picture quality on the 48-inch display, with its pixel density comparable with that of 96-inch 8K TVs. It also supports NVIDIA's G-Sync Compatible that delivers a better gaming experience to users.
LG's OLED TV lineup also includes 55-, 65-, 77- and 88-inch models. The company is the largest OLED TV producer in the world.
