Moon replaces five secretaries; ex-vice defense minister installed in NSC
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed Suh Choo-suk, former vice defense minister, as the No. 2 official at Cheong Wa Dae's national security office Friday in a reshuffle of his secretaries.
Suh replaces Kim You-geun, deputy director of national security, and he will double as chief of the secretariat of the National Security Council (NSC).
Suh served as vice defense minister from 2017-2019, having worked as presidential secretary for unification and security issues under the Roh Moo-hyun administration in the 2000s.
Moon also named Yeo Han-koo, a senior official at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, as secretary for New Southern and New Northern policies.
Ha Dong-soo, who is charge of housing policy at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, was named secretary for land, infrastructure and transport.
Do Jae-hyung, professor at Ewha Womans University's school of law, was tapped as secretary for employment and labor.
The president picked Yoo Geun-heag, head of the population policy office at the Ministry of Health and Welfare Secretary, as secretary for social policy.
