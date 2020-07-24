Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Moon replaces five secretaries; ex-vice defense minister installed in NSC

10:26 July 24, 2020

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed Suh Choo-suk, former vice defense minister, as the No. 2 official at Cheong Wa Dae's national security office Friday in a reshuffle of his secretaries.

Suh replaces Kim You-geun, deputy director of national security, and he will double as chief of the secretariat of the National Security Council (NSC).

Suh served as vice defense minister from 2017-2019, having worked as presidential secretary for unification and security issues under the Roh Moo-hyun administration in the 2000s.

Suh Choo-suk, named deputy director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security, in a file photo (Yonhap)

Moon also named Yeo Han-koo, a senior official at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, as secretary for New Southern and New Northern policies.

Ha Dong-soo, who is charge of housing policy at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, was named secretary for land, infrastructure and transport.

Do Jae-hyung, professor at Ewha Womans University's school of law, was tapped as secretary for employment and labor.

The president picked Yoo Geun-heag, head of the population policy office at the Ministry of Health and Welfare Secretary, as secretary for social policy.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK