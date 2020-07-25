Seoul Int'l Book Fair rescheduled to October, to offer remote and in-person events

Go to Contents
09:00 July 25, 2020

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul International Book Fair (SIBF), South Korea's largest annual publication trade show, will be held in October and will consist of both online and in-person programs, according to its organizers Saturday.

Under the theme "XYZ: Entanglement," SIBF 2020 will take place from Oct. 16-25 and will consist of both online and in-person exhibitions, and seminar and lecture programs, the Korean Publishers Association said.

The association said it will receive applications from publishers and vendors to participate in the fair.

This year's SIBF was initially scheduled for June but was postponed due to the spread of the new coronavirus. SIBF drew 160,000 people during its five-day run last year.

This year's fair will seek to offer experiences that traverse the online and offline worlds with books as intermediaries that connect the two worlds, organizers said.

"We're trying out something new for the first time so it should provide a unique experience for both publishers and book lovers," Yoon Cheol-ho, chairman of the Korean Publishers Association, said.

A poster for this year's Seoul International Book Fair featuring promotional ambassadors -- football star Son Heung-min, TV personality Song Eun-i and science fiction writer Kim Cho-yeop (from L to R) -- provided by the Korean Publishers Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

