S. Korea renews pledge to supply more homes in greater Seoul
SEJONG, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top economic policymakers on Friday renewed a pledge to supply more homes in Seoul and its neighboring area, the finance ministry said.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and senior policymakers held a meeting earlier in the day and discussed measures to help resolve housing supply shortage in the densely populated area, the ministry said in a statement.
The meeting included Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, raising speculation that some military-owned land may be used to build homes.
Earlier this month, the government announced its toughest measures yet to rein in rising housing prices, as a series of steps, including tax hikes and loan regulations, failed to put a brake on soaring home prices.
Record-low interest rates and excess liquidity, which has been pumped into the market to help revive the virus-hit economy, have contributed to soaring home prices, analysts said.
