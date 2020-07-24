Seoul stocks nearly flat on virus concerns, stimulus hopes
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded nearly flat late Friday morning on growing investor wariness about the economic impact of the virus pandemic and stimulus hopes.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.52 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,217.71 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index trimmed earlier losses, with investors weighing weak economic indices and stimulus hopes.
South Korean vice finance minister Kim Yong-beom warned that the country's export slump is likely to be deeper and prolonged due to a resurgence of the virus across the world.
Asia's fourth-largest economy contracted 3.3 percent in the second quarter from a quarter earlier, marking the worst reading in more than 20 years, according to the Bank of Korea.
The increase in the weekly U.S. jobless claims also added to investor concerns, with the tech-laden NASDAQ dipping 2.29 percent overnight.
On the other hand, the ongoing stimulus negotiations of the U.S. Senate buoyed the index from dipping further.
Large caps traded mixed in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.18 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gaining 0.61 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics shed 1.16 percent, and leading chemical maker LG Chem retreated 1.88 percent.
The country's top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.4 percent.
Internet giant Naver climbed 0.35 percent, while its rival Kakao dipped 0.76 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,200 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.7 won from the previous session's close.
