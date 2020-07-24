Hyundai Engineering & Construction Q2 net profit down 63.9 pct. to 69.4 bln won
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 69.4 billion won (US$ 57.8 million), down 63.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 153.9 billion won, down 37.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 2.9 percent to 4.54 trillion won.
The operating profit was 21.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
