(LEAD) Hyundai E&C Q2 net down 63.9 pct on currency losses

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., a major South Korean builder, said Friday its second-quarter net profit tumbled 63.9 percent from a year earlier due to currency-related losses.
The company's net income came to 69.4 billion won (US$57.7 million) in the April-June period, down from 192.1 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Hyundai E&C said the won's weakness against the dollar is mainly to blame for the sharp decline in net profit.
The builder said sales declined 2.9 percent to 4.54 trillion won, and its operating profit fell 37.2 percent to 153.8 billion won.
