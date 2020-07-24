Hyundai Mobis Q2 net profit down 63.6 pct. to 234.7 bln won
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 234.7 billion won (US$ 195.3 million), down 63.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 168.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 627.3 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 20.4 percent to 7.53 trillion won.
The operating profit was 1.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
