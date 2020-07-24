Hyundai-Rotem turns to profits in Q2
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai-Rotem Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 24.5 billion won (US$ 20.4 million), shifting from a loss of 57.2 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 25.6 billion, compared with a loss of 38.3 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 3.9 percent to 656.6 billion won.
The operating profit was 91.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
