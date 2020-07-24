Hyundai Glovis Q2 net profit down 5.3 pct. to 115.1 bln won
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 115.1 billion won (US$ 95.8 million), down 5.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 130.6 billion won, down 35.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 27.3 percent to 3.26 trillion won.
The operating profit was 3.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)