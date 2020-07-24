Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over Korean Peninsula to monitor N. Korea
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. spy plane flew over South Korea on Monday in an apparent mission to monitor North Korea, an aviation tracker said, a day after Pyongyang said it sought measures to further strengthen a "war deterrent."
The U.S. Air Force's RC-135W Rivet Joint was spotted in skies above the South's capital area at around 10 a.m., No callsign tweeted.
On Saturday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a closed meeting of the party's Central Military Commission "to discuss the key issues of further bolstering a war deterrent of the country," the North's Korean Central News Agency reported the following day.
------------
Chinese, Russian oil shipments to N. Korea plunge amid coronavirus pandemic
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Refined oil products shipped from China and Russia to North Korea plunged in the first half, a U.N. report showed Wednesday, amid indications of shrinking demand due to the economic fallout of the country's antivirus efforts.
According to the report posted on the website the U.N. Security Council committee handling sanctions enforcement on North Korea, China provided a total of 2,820 tons of refined petroleum products to North Korea during the January-June period, down from 7,602 tons a year earlier.
China supplied 397 tons in January, which dropped to 132 tons and 12 tons, respectively, in February and March. In April, no oil shipment was recorded, though it rebounded to 1,273 tons and 1,007 tons in May and June, the report showed.
------------
N. Korea has unpaid loan of US$40 mln with U.N. agricultural agency: report
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has not paid back its outstanding loan of US$39.95 million owed to a United Nations agricultural development agency for nearly a decade, the agency said in a recent report.
In its annual report, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) said North Korea has only reimbursed $10.54 million out of the $50.49 million it borrowed from the agency.
IFAD is a specialized agency of the U.N. that aims to reduce rural poverty and food shortages by providing loans to developing countries. It was founded in 1977 following the global food crises in the early 1970s.
------------
N. Korea ranks worst in nuclear material security: report
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's handling of nuclear materials remains the worst in the world, a nonprofit group of experts said Thursday.
According to the report by the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), a Washington-based group working to curb the threat of nuclear terrorism and accidents, North Korea ranked the last among the 22 countries reviewed in terms of the security of its nuclear materials, scoring just 19 points out of a total of 100.
North Korea has ranked last on five consecutive reports since the group created the index in 2012.
------------
U.S. official says N.K. must return to diplomatic engagement
WASHINGTON, July 23 (Yonhap) -- A senior U.S. official has emphasized the need for North Korea to abide by U.N. Security Council resolutions and return to diplomatic engagement, the State Department said Thursday.
David Stilwell, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, raised the issue during a videoconference Monday with senior officials from member states of the East Asia Summit, the department said in a press release.
"Assistant Secretary Stilwell encouraged EAS countries to address pressing regional security challenges," it said. "These include Beijing's imposition of draconian national security legislation in Hong Kong, which flouts (China's) commitments under the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984; the Rohingya crisis and escalating violence in Rakhine state; and the DPRK, which must abide by U.N. Security Council Resolutions and return to diplomatic engagement."
