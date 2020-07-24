Fugitive arrested in New York in investigation into 2014 S. Korean ferry sinking
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The second son of Yoo Byung-eun, the late head of Semo Group thought to be linked to a deadly 2014 ferry sinking, was arrested in the United States earlier this week, the New York Times has reported.
Yoo Hyuk-kee, 48, was arrested without incident on embezzlement charges at his home in New York on Wednesday, following a South Korean investigators' extradition request, the newspaper said, citing a U.S. Department of Justice spokeswoman.
The investigators had been searching for Yoo for years, viewing him as a key figure in the investigation into the deadly sinking of the Sewol ferry that killed more than 300 people, mostly high school students.
The sinking was one of Korea's worst maritime disasters and triggered national soul-searching over the country's public safety management, while investigators suspect that embezzlement by the Yoo family and other factors might have contributed to unsafe conditions on the ferry.
