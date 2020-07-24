Shinhan Financial Group Q2 net income down 16.6 pct. to 892.7 bln won
15:30 July 24, 2020
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 892.7 billion won (US$ 743 million), down 16.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 1.25 trillion won, down 10.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 32.6 percent to 8.19 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
