Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Shinhan Financial Group Q2 net income down 16.6 pct. to 892.7 bln won

15:30 July 24, 2020

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 892.7 billion won (US$ 743 million), down 16.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 1.25 trillion won, down 10.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 32.6 percent to 8.19 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK