Doosan Bobcat Q2 net income down 56.8 pct. to 41.2 bln won
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 41.2 billion won (US$ 34.3 million), down 56.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 64.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 157.1 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 19 percent to 963.8 billion won.
The operating profit was 44.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)