Doosan Infracore Q2 net income down 54.8 pct. to 78.1 bln won
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 78.1 billion won (US$ 65 million), down 54.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 154.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 297.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 10.2 percent to 1.97 trillion won.
The operating profit was 4.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
