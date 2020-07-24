Yonhap News Summary
(3rd LD) Daily virus cases to spike over weekend, health authorities warn
SEOUL -- The number of new daily virus cases identified Friday in South Korea will surpass 100 due to infections detected among workers flown in from virus-hit Iraq and sailors on Russian ships docked here, health authorities warned.
Some 300 South Korean workers returned home from the Middle Eastern country earlier in the day, with around 90 of them showing virus symptoms, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
(2nd LD) S. Korea may add Russia to list of high-risk nations on spiking cases traced to ships
SEOUL/BUSAN -- South Korea is considering adding Russia to a list of countries requiring stronger quarantine checks as cluster infections on Russian ships have continued to swell, health authorities said Friday.
At least 32 sailors on a Russia-flagged fishing vessel docked in the southeastern city of Busan tested positive for the new coronavirus earlier in the day, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
U.S. Senate passes bill restricting troop drawdown in S. Korea
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Senate has passed its version of a defense policy bill that contains restrictions against the drawdown of troops in South Korea.
The Senate voted 86-14 in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2021 on Thursday, days after the House of Representatives passed its version.
(LEAD) Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
SEOUL -- Heavy downpours with strong winds have hit South Korea, causing flash floods that killed three people and left scores of people stranded in floodwater.
The Central Disaster Management Headquarters said three people were found dead in their cars Thursday night, submerged in rain water in an underpass in the southern port city of Busan. One man was reported missing after being swept away by a flooded stream in Ulsan, northeast of Busan.
Fugitive arrested in New York in investigation into 2014 S. Korean ferry sinking
SEOUL -- The second son of Yoo Byung-eun, the late head of Semo Group thought to be linked to a deadly 2014 ferry sinking, was arrested in the United States earlier this week, the New York Times has reported.
Yoo Hyuk-kee, 48, was arrested without incident on embezzlement charges at his home in New York on Wednesday, following a South Korean investigators' extradition request, the newspaper said, citing a U.S. Department of Justice spokeswoman.
S. Korea allows marketing authorization of remdesivir
SEOUL -- South Korea has granted marketing authorization to use remdesivir for coronavirus treatment, the country's drug safety agency said Friday.
The drug that is sold as Veklury and made by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences Inc. contains the antiviral substance that has been shown to help COVID-19 patients, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said.
(Movie Review) 'Steel Rain 2: Summit': Cinematic simulation of peaceful Korean Peninsula
SEOUL -- About a year ago, leaders of the two Koreas and the United States had an unprecedented brief meeting at the Demilitarized Zone, coming after two Washington-Pyongyang summits. Expectations were high that a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula, which has been technically in a state of war for nearly seven decades, was just around the corner.
But a few months later, hopes were shattered as the U.S.-North Korea nuclear negotiations reached a deadlock as dozens of previous peace talks ended in vain.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks dip for 3rd day on virus fears, economic woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed lower for a third consecutive session on Friday, as investor sentiment worsened over the economic fallout from the new coronavirus pandemic. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 15.75 points, or 0.71 percent, to close at 2,200.44. Trading volume was high at about 979 million shares worth some 16.1 trillion won (US$14 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 583 to 279.
