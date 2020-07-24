KBO clubs to start selling limited tickets on Saturday
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- With the green light given to South Korean baseball clubs on Friday to start allowing fans at games during the coronavirus pandemic, clubs announced that tickets will be available for games beginning Sunday.
The government said earlier in the day that Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) teams will be allowed to open gates starting with games on Sunday while making 10 percent of the seats available in the initial phase to prevent COVID-19 infections.
The league's 10 clubs have been preparing for months to bring back their supporters, and they acted swiftly once the final go-ahead sign came Friday.
All tickets must be purchased online, a measure designed to minimize fans' contact with box office employees and with scalpers. Booking tickets with credit cards will also help health authorities with contact tracing if the need arises with positive COVID-19 tests.
The Doosan Bears, who will host the LG Twins at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on the weekend, will make 2,400 tickets available. Members of the Bears Club will be able to buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, while the rest will have to wait an extra hour. Gates will open at 3 p.m. Sunday, two hours before first pitch.
The KT Wiz will make 2,000 seats available at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, about 45 kilometers south of Seoul, for a game against the NC Dinos. The Wiz said tickets will go on sale on the official team app, wizzap, and at the website Ticketlink at 1 p.m. Saturday.
For their game on Sunday against the Lotte Giants, at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, the Kiwoom Heroes will sell 1,674 tickets. They'll go on sale online at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Two more games will take place Sunday, but they'll be in cities that remain under strict social distancing guidelines.
The Kia Tigers will host the Samsung Lions in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, and the city has been placed under Level 2 in the three-tier social distancing scheme. All indoor gatherings of 50 or more and outdoor meetings of 100 or more are prohibited.
Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of the capital, will see the home team Hanwha Eagles against the SK Wyverns. Daejeon has raised the intensity of its own social distancing drive, and it's scheduled to run through Sunday. The Eagles' next home game after this weekend will be Aug. 4.
Under the KBO's health and safety protocols, fans must go through temperature checks at the entrance and sit apart in the stands once they're in the stadium. They will not be allowed to bring any outside food or beverages. Eating will only be permitted in the designated concession areas, and drinking alcoholic beverages from seats will be prohibited.
