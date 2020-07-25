Korean-language dailies

-- Baseball stadium reopens without fried chicken, beer (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party speeds up moves to relocate public organizations; actual implementation to take time (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. slams Xi, China retaliates by closing U.S. consulate (Donga llbo)

-- 'Eye for eye,' China shuts down U.S. consulate in Chengdu (Segye Times)

-- 'No chance of winning,' 30s give up dreams of buying home (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Relocating administrative capital becomes political bomb (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea to speed up discussions on relocating public organizations (Hankyoreh)

-- Shady tie between media, prosecution not acknowledged (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Banking allowed at supermarkets, convenience stores (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Panic buying' of properties spreads across Seoul (Korea Economic Daily)

