Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- Baseball stadium reopens without fried chicken, beer (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party speeds up moves to relocate public organizations; actual implementation to take time (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. slams Xi, China retaliates by closing U.S. consulate (Donga llbo)
-- 'Eye for eye,' China shuts down U.S. consulate in Chengdu (Segye Times)
-- 'No chance of winning,' 30s give up dreams of buying home (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Relocating administrative capital becomes political bomb (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to speed up discussions on relocating public organizations (Hankyoreh)
-- Shady tie between media, prosecution not acknowledged (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Banking allowed at supermarkets, convenience stores (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Panic buying' of properties spreads across Seoul (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Infection clusters grow amid eased rules on quarantine (Korea Times)
