Five S. Korean crew members kidnapped in waters off Benin released
09:13 July 25, 2020
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Five South Korean nationals who were kidnapped by an unidentified armed group in waters off the western African country of Benin have been released, officials said Saturday.
The South Koreans were released from southern Nigeria on Friday (local time), around a month after being abducted in waters about 111 kilometers south from Cotonou Port of Benin, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The abduction happened on June 24, when the group attacked a 994-ton fishing vessel. A total of 30 crewmen were aboard the Ghanaian-flagged Panofi Frontier, but the kidnappers took off with only six.
