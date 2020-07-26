N.K. leader convenes politburo meeting to discuss emergency measures against coronavirus
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un convened an emergency politburo meeting and adopted a decision to shift to the "maximum emergency system" against coronavirus after a runaway returned home from South Korea with coronavirus symptoms, state media reported Sunday.
During the meeting held on Saturday, Kim also said he took "the preemptive measure of totally blocking Kaesong" after the runaway returned to the border city on July 19 after crossing the military demarcation line, three years after fleeing to the South, the Korean Central News Agency said.
"To tackle the present situation, he declared a state of emergency in the relevant area and clarified the determination of the Party Central Committee to shift from the state emergency anti-epidemic system to the maximum emergency system and issue a top-class alert," the KCNA said.
